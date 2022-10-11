JioMart witnesses 2.5x growth in traffic, overall sales during first phase of festive sales

Reliance Retail’s online commerce platform JioMart has witnessed approximately a 2.5x spike in traffic and overall sales during its festive season sales so far. The e-marketplace had announced its month-long festival sales ‘Tyohaar Ready Sale’ and the ‘Bestival Sale’ on September 23 offering up to 80 per cent discounts. “Over 50 per cent of sellers have witnessed a 2x increase in sales and top sellers have witnessed a 5x increase in orders. In fact, our disruptive pricing, exclusive discounts and promotions have led to approximately a 3x increase in application installations,” a spokesperson from JioMart told.

The sales are being driven by non-metro cities with more than 60 per cent of the overall sales coming from tier-II and beyond towns, even as metro cities continue to perform. Mainly in the grocery segment, JioMart is focusing on other categories such as Electronics, Home & Kitchen, Fashion & Lifestyle, Beauty, FMCG, and Consumer Durables, this festive season. The platform also increased the number of products by over 80x as compared to the previous year. Consumers can place an order through JioMart-Whatsapp ordering with no minimum order limit for free delivery, which has ‘accelerated the demand’ on the platform for grocery as well as other categories.

For this festive season, JioMart has also onboarded traditional artisans and weavers offering a range of handmade craftsmanship across categories. Earlier, Sandeep Varaganti, CEO, JioMart, had said, “As one of the largest multichannel homegrown e-marketplaces, we aim to transform the digital retail ecosystem by empowering local stores, kiranas, SMB (Small and Medium Businesses), MSMEs, local artisans, and burgeoning women entrepreneurs.” The e-marketplace is betting on its extensive network of physical stores including Reliance Smart, Reliance Trends, Reliance Digital, etc., alongside third-party selling partners, to ensure timely delivery during the ongoing festive season.

In August, Jio Platforms had collaborated with Meta to launch JioMart on WhatsApp, which will enable users to browse through JioMart’s grocery catalog, add items to cart, and make the payment to complete the purchase, without leaving the WhatsApp chat. Isha Ambani had talked about the collaboration during her speech at the 45th AGM of Reliance Industries.