JioMart takes on big players with hefty discounts, wider range

By Kritika Arora

Reliance Retail’s digital commerce platform JioMart, which was primarily into grocery items, is expanding into electronics, home and kitchen, fashion and lifestyle segments and offering up to 80% discounts on such items during the ongoing festival sale.

With the expansion and hefty discounts, JioMart is directly competing with established e-commerce players like Amazon and Flipkart.

Till last year, JioMart was a grocery essential platform, while it had a decent size of merchandise from fashion products, but a limited electronics range. The company mostly operated on first-party seller model till last year, but has now expanded to third party sellers.

According to a Bernstein report, Amazon leads in core categories like consumer electronics, Reliance Retail in e-grocery, and Flipkart in the apparel segment.

While expanding into newer categories across segments, JioMart has also increased stock, keeping units by more than 80x compared to the previous year.

The company is employing disruptive pricing to take on Amazon and Flipkart.

In the last four four days of festive sales, JioMart is said to have seen three times’ increase in app installations compared with non-festive sale days, 2.5 times increase in daily active users and two-fold increase in sales across categories, industry sources said. More than 60% demand is coming from outside of metros.

Amazon and Meesho, whose festive sales also started on September 23, said in their recent sales data said that at least 75% of sales at their annual flagship events have come from Tier-2 and beyond cities so far.