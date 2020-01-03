JioMart offer: Mukesh Ambani’s retail firm is offering this much savings before launch

RIL’s new commerce platform will deliver groceries and other household essentials. (Image: Reliance)

Reliance Industries Limited’s online retail arm called JioMart has announced a pre-launch offer to attract customers. While the company has confirmed the soft-launch of the platform, it is providing savings up to Rs 3,000 to those who pre-register for JioMart before the platform goes live, according to the company’s website. Registration includes details such as the name of the customer, mobile number and pin code. Currently, the Mukesh Ambani-owned company is developing Android and iOS applications for JioMart and is available for consumers in Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, and Thane. Reliance Industries Limited’s e-commerce venture JioMart is expected to raise heat for e-tailers such as Flipkart, Amazon, and Grofers, among others.

RIL’s new commerce platform will deliver groceries and other household essentials. According to the website, JioMart will list over 50,000 products and will offer no questions asked return policy. While the company is testing the platform in select regions, it is expected to scale up soon, as per a report by LiveMint. The platform will allow consumers to buy essential household items from nearby retailers. JioMart does not sell groceries directly to the customers; it connects offline retailers with online buyers, The Indian Express reported. As an online-to-offline (O2O) marketplace, JioMart will procure grocery items from nearby merchants, instead of sourcing from a native warehouse. The same model has already been tried by Jeff Bezos’ Amazon and Grofers.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman, RIL, had announced the company’s plans for new commerce during 42nd annual general meeting (AGM). He had also said that via the platform, three crore offline retailers with over 20 crores households in the country will be connected. “Our beta trials with thousands of merchants across multiple locations in the country established the premise of New Commerce with significant increase in sales and improvement in margins for the participating merchants. We are now getting ready to roll out the platform at a larger scale,” he had then said.