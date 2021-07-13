Jio tops chart in subscriber race with maximum users in April

As per the data in April, Jio’s wireless subscriber base increased to 427.67 million followed by 352.91 million of Airtel. Vodafone Idea’s base decreased to 281.90 million. BSNL’s wireless user base declined to 117.22 million.

Reliance Jio has added 4.76 million wireless subscribers in April, primarily on the back of the new JioPhone offer. This is the third consecutive month when Jio has added the highest number of subscribers among the telecom operators. Apart from Jio, only Bharti Airtel has managed to add subscribers in April. The company added 517,237 subscribers in the month.

According to data shared by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), Vodafone Idea lost 1.81 million subscribers while state-run BSNL lost 1.30 million in April.

As per the data in April, Jio’s wireless subscriber base increased to 427.67 million followed by 352.91 million of Airtel. Vodafone Idea’s base decreased to 281.90 million. BSNL’s wireless user base declined to 117.22 million.

Overall, the wireless subscribers increased by 2.16 million in April to take the overall user base to 1,183.11 million.

In terms of wireless broadband users, Jio’s base stood at 427.67 million, followed by Airtel at 190.99 million, Vodafone Idea at 122.53 million.

In terms of wireline broadband subscribers, Reliance Jio has been adding the maximum number of users, primarily due to the rollout of its fibre connectivity across the country. Jio added around 200,000 wireline broadband users in April followed by 100,000 of Airtel. BSNL lost 790,000 wireline broadband users in April. As of April, the wireline broadband base of BSNL stood at 6.03 million, followed by 3.19 million of Airtel, 2.80 million of Reliance Jio, 1.87 million of ACT and 1.08 million of Hathway Cable.