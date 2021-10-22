  • MORE MARKET STATS

Jio Platforms’ consolidated net profit jumps 23.5% to Rs 3,728 crore

October 22, 2021 9:16 PM

Adjusted for interconnect usage charges, Jio Platforms' gross revenue for the quarter was Rs 23,222 crore, higher by 15.2 per cent year-on-year, according to a statement by RIL.

The company had record a profit of Rs 3,019 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Jio Platforms on Friday posted a 23.48 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,728 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, the company’s parent firm Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) said in a statement.

The company had record a profit of Rs 3,019 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Its gross revenue during July-September 2021 increased about seven per cent to Rs 23,222 crore, compared with Rs 21,708 crore in the year-ago period.



Jio Platforms is the unit that houses India’s youngest but largest telecom firm Jio and apps.

The quarterly operating revenue (net of GST) also increased seven per cent to Rs 19,777 crore, from Rs 18,496 crore it registered in the year-ago period.

