Jio offer: Humongous 4.5 TB data and Rs 2200 cashback on buying Redmi Note 5 online

Chinese telecom giant Xiaomi is offering Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Y2 smartphones at a very low price and lots of offers. The offers by Xiaomi was based in partnership with Reliance Jio’s ‘Jio #Giveme5 Offer’. Under ‘Jio #Giveme5 Offer’, an individual can get an instant Rs 2,200 cashback. However, the cashback is valid on recharge of Rs 198 and Rs 299 plans only. As part of the offer, an individual will also get an additional benefit of 100 per cent 4G data on all Rs 198 and above plans for three recharges. The buyers can also avail a benefit of 4.5TB data for long-term packs of Rs 9,999 upon three recharges.

The cashback of Rs 2,200 will be credited to an individual in the form of 44 cashback vouchers of Rs of Rs 50/- each. The Reliance Jio is also offering “Double data” upon a recharge of prepaid plans of Rs. 198/- or above in Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Y2 smartphones. The said offer can be availed only on the first three recharges.

The “Cashback Entitlement Period” is valid for the period between 22nd February 2018 and 31st May 2022 while “Double Data Entitlement Period” will be valid for three months from the date of credit of Double Data vouchers. The ‘recharge’ will mean a recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299 for the prepaid users of Reliance Jio. All the above-said offer is applicable for prepaid customers of Reliance JIO only.

For customers interested in buying Xiaomi smartphones, Redmi Note 5 starts at price of Rs 9,999. Redmi Note 5 comes with 32GB storage space with 3GB RAM. The smartphone is also equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery.

Redmi Note 5 Pro is available at a price of Rs 14,999 on Flipkart and has 64GB internal space with 4GB RAM. Redmi Note 5 Pro is also expandable up to 128GB and comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Processor while Redmi Y2 is priced at Rs 9,999 for 32GB storage variant and goes upto Rs 12,999 for the 64GB variant.