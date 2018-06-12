Jio offer: Good news for customers – Get free 1.5 GB additional data per day

The scheme, valid between June 12-30, will effectively brings down cost of 1GB of 4G data in the range of Rs 1.56 to Rs 1.77.

Reliance Jio today started offering 1.5 GB additional data per day to customers on all pre-paid plans priced in the range of Rs 149 to Rs 499.

“Airtel introduced 1GB per day additional data on Rs 149 and Rs 399 price points only for a limited users. Jio will now provide 1.5 GB per day additional Jio 4G data to every Jio user,” a company source said.

Email query sent to Airtel did not elicit any reply.

The telecom ministry in a presentation today shared mobile data tariff in the country has reduced by 93 per cent in last four years.

“Moreover, Jio also offers a Rs 100 discount on all recharges of Rs 300 and above, and 20 per cent on recharges below the Rs 300 price point, if the user recharges through the MyJio app and pays using PhonePe wallet,” the source said.

