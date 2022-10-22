Jio net profit rises 4.4% at Rs 4,729 crore; Arpu at Rs 177

Driven by higher consumer engagement on the network, Jio Platforms saw its consolidated revenue from operations rise 3.4% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 24,275 crore. Net profit during the period rose 4.4% to `4,729 crore. The numbers were broadly in line with estimates.

The company’s telecom arm, Reliance Jio, added 7.7 million subscribers, lower than the 9.7 million subscribers in the preceding quarter. Jio’s average revenue per user (Arpu) per month rose marginally QoQ to `177.2. Analysts had expected the company’s Arpu at Rs 179.

As on September 30, the company’s total subscribers were at 427.6 million, up from 419.9 million as of June end. “Net subscriber addition was healthy at 7.7 million as gross adds remained strong at 32.7 million in 2Q,” the company said.

“We saw consistent net subscriber additions and higher engagement in the digital services segment,” said Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, RIL.

Owing to revenue growth, the company’s operating profit or Ebitda rose 5% QoQ to `12,011 crore. Ebitda margin expanded by 80 basis points sequentially to 49.5% in the September quarter, largely due to lower spectrum usage charges.

Total data traffic rose 8.8% QoQ to 28.2 billion GB. Part of the growth can also be attributed to the high number of fibre broadband users added during the quarter.

As evident from the total data traffic, the average data consumption per user for the company also rose 6.7% to 22.2 GB.

However, the voice consumption fell. The total voice traffic fell 1.6% QoQ to 1.23 trillion minutes. Accordingly, the average voice consumption per user per month fell 3.2% on quarter to 969 minutes.

The reasons for a dip in voice consumption include people moving back to offices in the post Covid-era, and impact of OTT communication apps, said Anshuman Thakur, head of strategy at Reliance Jio, while detailing the earnings of the company.

On a standalone basis, the company’s net profit rose 4.2% QoQ to Rs 4,518 crore, whereas its revenue rose 3% QoQ to Rs 22,521 crore.

