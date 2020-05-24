JioMart buying guide: How to buy grocery and daily essentials on JioMart

Placing an order on the JioMart website is quite similar to ordering on other e-commerce portals such as Amazon, Flipkart, BigBasket, and Grofers. Here is how you can order your essentials from India’s latest online grocery service.
The much-awaited Jio Platforms grocery app JioMart is now live in multiple cities after running as a pilot programme in Maharashtra’s Thane, Kalyan and Navi Mumbai. Customers can place orders on the website jiomart.com even as Reliance is yet to introduce its app on Google Play Store or Apple App Store. JioMart is offering discounts across categories for example, up to 50 per cent off on flours, sooji, noodles, pasta, sanitary napkins, spices, fruit juices and soft drinks etc. Reliance is also offering private label products across multiple categories under brands such as Good Life, Expelz, Scrubz, Healthy Life, Siega etc.
Placing an order on the JioMart website is quite similar to ordering on other e-commerce portals such as Amazon, Flipkart, BigBasket, and Grofers. Here is how you can order your essentials from India’s latest online grocery service:
- Visit JioMart.com and punch-in your area pin code on top of the portal to check for delivery in your region and then log in to the website. You can choose products under eight different categories – fruits and vegetables, dairy and bakery, staples, snacks and branded foods, beverages, personal care, home care, and baby care.
- Sub-product categories can be selected from the dropdown menu of each of the primary category. For instance, goods under rice and rice products subcategory can be added to the cart after selecting from the dropdown menu under staples category.
- Items added to the cart can be reviewed in order summary following which users can proceed with the order check out and pay either through wallet, credit and debit cards, net banking or cash on delivery. While users can expect their orders to be delivered in two days however there can be a possible delay depending on the order volume the company gets.
- You can also simply type the product name or copy-paste it from your shopping list under ‘Search with List’ option on top of the website and directly add to the cart.
