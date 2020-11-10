  • MORE MARKET STATS

Jio launches mobile services in Zanskar

November 10, 2020 10:09 PM

Reliance Jio on Tuesday launched its mobile services in Zanskar area in Ladakh union territory, extending its reach to the remotest and isolated part of Kargil, officials said.

The company installed four mobile towers in Pibiting, Padum, Akshow and Abran in Zanskar, in Kargil district of the union territory — connecting the isolated area with the rest of the world through high-speed 4G network, the officials said.

The services were launched by Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal. Sources in Reliance Jio said the services in Zanskar were launched after the company earlier extended its footprint in the Himalayan town of Kargil.

Jio has so far covered 15 towns and villages in Leh and 22 towns and villages across Kargil. Two towns — Pibiting and Padium will have Jio as the first private telecom operator, the Jio sources said.

They said with this launch, Jio now earns the distinction of being the only operator offering both voice and 4G data services in 10 towns / areas of Kargil district.

Majority of Jio’s base stations will be powered by solar energy which reduces the dependence on conventional fuels and makes optimum use of renewable natural resources, they added.

Meanwhile, MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

“Inaugurated 4 new Jio mobile towers in Pibiting, Padum, Akshow & Abran under USOF Scheme of GoI, connected remotely isolated Zanskar with rest of the world through 4G network. Gratitude to @narendramodi & �@rsprasad for prioritising such backward areas of Ladakh to be digitalized.

“Gratitude to @reliancejio headed by Sh Mukesh Ambani who won the contract for connecting the remotest parts of Ladakh…” he tweeted.

