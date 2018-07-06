Jio Giga Fiber: And, now comes RIL’s broadband broadside

Ambani said that at Jio they are determined to take India among the top five in broadband connectivity, both for mobility as well as fibre-based wireline connectivity.

After acquiring 215 million subscribers in 22 months and totally redefining the country’s mobile landscape by making all local calls free while bringing down data prices by around 90%, Reliance Jio Infocomm has now set sights on the fixed broadband segment for homes and enterprises.

Highlighting this as the company’s next move, Reliance Industries chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani said in countries with better-developed communication infrastructure, over 80% of data consumption happens indoors through fixed-line connectivity in homes, offices and other premises.

However, since fixed-line services that offer data services at much higher speeds than wireless internet require fibre to be laid and homes to be wired, its roll-out is more time consuming and tedious. Perhaps realising this, while Ambani was bullish on its prospects he did not set out a roll-out date.

All he said that JioGigaFiber, as the initiative has been christened, will be rolled out across 1,100 cities. He said that starting August 15 one can start registering interest for JioGigaFiber and the company will prioritise roll-out to those localities from where the highest number of registrations are received.

Fixed broadband penetration is currently very low in the country at 18 million subscribers compared with 401 million wireless internet users.

Currently, the wireline broadband segment is a very under-served market. Private operators serve less than 3-4 million homes. BSNL has around 25 million homes, but these are low-speed, 500 kbps or 1 Mbps. This segment is quite different from the mobile business because mobile is a cloud and all that is needed is to switch a SIM but in fixed-line broadband, there is a whole lot of infrastructure and one needs fibre to the towers to connect it back to the homes.

However, once the infrastructure is laid and the roll-out happens, it has the potential to create synergies between different kinds of digital services like cable TV, broadband, e-commerce, etc. In short, a common digital platform can be created, something Jio will aspire to do, Ambani said.

“We are currently running beta trials in tens of thousands of homes,” he said, adding, “While India has pole-vaulted into global leadership in the mobile broadband space… we still lag behind significantly in fixed-line broadband. India is ranked quite low at 134th in the global ranking for fixed broadband. Poor fixed-line infrastructure has been a key reason for this.”