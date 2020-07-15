Jio & BSNL only telcos to add subscribers in March

As on March, the mobile user base of Reliance Jio stood at 382.83 million followed by Airtel at 329.07 million and Vodafone Idea at 325.52 million.

Reliance Jio and state-run BSNL were the only two players which added new mobile customers in March while the others lost subscribers, leading to the decline of the overall mobile customer base during the month. As per data shared by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), the total wireless customer base declined to 1,157.75 million in March from 1,160.59 million in February.

The decline was led by Vodafone Idea, which lost 6.35 million customers in March followed by Airtel, which saw 1.26 million subscribers leaving its network. In contrast, Reliance Jio added 4.69 million customers and BSNL, too, saw an increase of 95,073 customers.

As on March, the mobile user base of Reliance Jio stood at 382.83 million followed by Airtel at 329.07 million and Vodafone Idea at 325.52 million. BSNL’s mobile user base stood at 119.68 million. Vodafone Idea had been losing customers consistently over the past few months but Airtel was able to stop the attrition. But March saw the situation worsen for the two telecom firms, primarily due to the lockdown.

What is more worrying for Vodafone Idea is the fact that the company also lost 4G users in March while Airtel added such users. In February, the 4G user base of Vodafone Idea was 118.23 million, which declined to 117.43 million in March. Airtel tough increased its 4G base to 146.10 million in March against 143.65 million in February.

The wireless market share of Vodafone Idea has come down to 27.57% in March 2020 as against 37.85% in August 2018, when the two firms were merged. From being a market leader, the company has now become third telco in the Indian market.