Jio, BSNL, Airtel announce free services for customers in Kerala

Telecom operators have announced free calls and data, extension in bill payment due dates and other relief measures for subscribers in flood-hit state of Kerala. Reliance Jio has announced free services for seven days while BSNL is offering unlimited free calls within its network and data services along with 100 SMS per day for a week to customers. Telecom major Bharti Airtel has offered Rs 30 talk-time credit and free 1GB data for pre-paid customers for seven days.

“We stand firmly with you in these unfortunate times. To help you stay in touch with your loved ones and remain connected, we are extending a complimentary 7 days unlimited voice & data pack to you,” Jio said in a message sent to customers. BSNL is offering 20 minutes free call everyday on other network for seven days in the areas that are effected by flood, company’s Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Shrivastava said. “BSNL stands with its customers in Kerala.

For next seven days BSNL will offer unlimited on-net calls and data to customers in flood hit area of Kerala. They can also make 20 minutes of calls on any network everyday in next seven days,” Shrivastava said. Airtel extended bill payment dates for its postpaid and home broadband customers to ensure they have uninterrupted access to services.

“Airtel to deploy VSAT at five major relief centres in Kerala to provide free wi-fi and calling facility to people,” the company said in a statement. The Sunil Bharti Mittal led firm said that its network is up and running despite the challenge of lack of power supply and disruption in movement of fuel supplies. Citizens at large can charge (power) their mobile phones and make free calls from select Airtel stores located in Thrissur, Calicut, Malappuram, Kannur, Kottayam, Trivandrum & Ernakulam, Airtel said.