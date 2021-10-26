Jio-bp to sell premium fuels at no extra cost; EV charging, battery swap, 24×7 retail at RIL’s fuel stations

Reliance BP Mobility has launched its first Jio-bp branded Mobility Station at Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra on Tuesday

Jio-bp, the fuel retailing joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd and BP Plc, will sell additivised fuel at no extra cost, instead of regular fuels, at its ‘mobility stations’, the company said in a statement today. Additionally, Jio-bp will also offer EV charging and battery swap at its mobility outlets and other standalone locations. The additivised fuel sold at Jio-bp stations will contain active technology, which forms a protective layer on critical engine parts to help keep the engines clean, it said. RIL’s 1,400 existing fuel retailing stations across the country too will soon be rebranded into Jio-bp mobility stations.

Reliance BP Mobility launched its first Jio-bp branded Mobility Station at Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra on Tuesday. In addition to fuel refill and EV charging, Jio-bp will also offer oil change service in partnership with Castrol. Further, apart from fuel and oil services, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail will also offer 24×7 food and beverage retail at Jio-bp outlets. Wild Bean Café, a brand by bp, will serve its signature coffee along with masala chai, samosa, etc., to customers who are on the move.

Jio-bp will also offer instant discounts, happy hour schemes, implementation of flexible and uniform digital payment across the network, going ahead. Jio-bp mobility stations have been designed to meet the growing demand for fuels and mobility.

In 2019, BP had bought a 49 per cent stake in over 1,400 petrol pumps and 31 aviation turbine fuel (ATF) stations owned by Reliance for $100 crore. Reliance holds the remaining 51 per cent stake in Reliance BP Mobility Ltd (RBML). RBML has already received the marketing authorisation for transportation fuels. The joint venture after taking over Reliance’s existing petrol pumps started selling fuels and Castrol lubricants. In due course, the outlets will be rebranded ‘Jio-bp’.