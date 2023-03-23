Jio-bp to install EV charging stations at Piramal’s residential projects in Mumbai

Jio-bp, a joint venture of Reliance Industries Ltd and bp for fuel retailing, will install EV charging stations across all residential projects of Piramal Realty in Mumbai, the companies said on Thursday.

“As part of this partnership, customers and visitors to Piramal’s residential projects will be able to charge their electric vehicles seamlessly at Jio-bp pulse EV charging stations at sites with the Jio-bp pulse mobile app,” a joint press statement said.

Jio-bp, which started off with retailing petrol and diesel, has constructed many of India’s largest EV fleet charging hubs, along with hundreds of public charge points in various cities and major highways across the country.

Besides fixed charging, Jio-bp also offers battery-swapping services through its large network of battery-swapping stations.

“Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of the Piramal Group and Jio-bp, a fuel and mobility joint venture between RIL and bp today announced their partnership to provide world-class EV charging solutions across all Piramal’s residential projects in the MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region),” the statement said.

The installation of electric vehicle charging stations is in line with Piramal Realty’s goal to contribute towards creating a healthy, sustainable ecosystem while meeting the evolving expectations of customers who aspire to adopt a greener lifestyle.

“The availability of EV charging infrastructure within its residential complexes ensures convenient charging of electric vehicles and boosts the confidence of potential EV buyers,” the statement said. “Under this partnership, Jio-bp has installed the first set of EV charging points at Piramal Vaikunth in Thane.”

With Jio-bp’s mobile app having industry-leading features and functionalities, EV customers can seamlessly avail both charging services.

Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty is one of India’s leading developers with 15 million square feet of residential and commercial projects under development in and around Mumbai. In 2015, two of the world’s most respected private equity investors invested USD 235 million for a minority stake in the company.

Operating under the brand ‘Jio-bp’, Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML) is the fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries and bp.

In addition to marketing conventional fuels, RBML provides advanced mobility solutions and alternate fuelling options to its customers, such as EV charging points, and Battery Swapping Stations (BSS).

The company’s aviation brand ‘air bp-Jio’ is a leading supplier of aviation turbine fuel across India. The brand ‘Jio-bp Fuel4U’ caters to on-demand doorstep delivery of diesel and is a market leader in the segment.