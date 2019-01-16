Jio beats Airtel, tops 4G download speed chart

Vodafone continued to show improvement and recorded increase in upload speed at 5.1 mbps in December from 4.9 mbps in November.

Reliance Jio continues to top the 4G download speed by achieving a rate of 18.7 megabit per second (mbps) in December, although the speed was down compared to November when it had recorded a rate of 20.3 mbps.

As per data shared by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), Jio has been leading the 4G download speed for the past 12 months.

Bharti Airtel came second with a download speed of 9.8 mbps followed by Vodafone with 6.3 mbps and Idea Cellular’s 6 mbps.

Vodafone and Idea Cellular have merged to become one entity but as both the brands exists separately, the data speeds have been reported separately.

In terms of upload speed, Idea continued to top the chart, although there was slight dip in the performance. The upload speed of Idea declined marginally to 5.3 mbps in December from 5.6 mbps in November. Jio, which have been retaining the top slot in terms of download speed, came third in terms of upload speed. The telco recorded an upload speed of 4.3 mbps in December, slight down from last month when it showed 4.5 mbps.

As per analysts, upload speed is often overlooked in favour of download speed, but this metric is becoming increasingly important as consumer mobile habits shift. As per open signal, a company which specialises in wireless coverage mapping, smartphone users are moving away from downloading and consuming to uploading and creating content, meaning upload speeds are becoming more important to the mobile.