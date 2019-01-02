Jio and BSNL gain users as telecom customer base edges up to 119.2 crore in October

By: | Published: January 2, 2019 10:20 PM

Vodafone Idea lost 73.61 lakh mobile subscribers, Airtel 18.64 lakh, Tata Teleservices lost 9.25 lakh, MTNL 8,068 and RCom 3,831 customers. Mobile telephony dominates Indian telecom market with 98 per cent market share.

Jio, BSNL, Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtlel, Tata Teleservices, MTNL, Reliance Communications, industry newsReliance Jio alone added over 1 crore and BSNL added 3.66 lakh customers.

Only two operators, Reliance Jio and state-run BSNL, gained new subscribers in October, leading to a marginal growth in overall telecom user base to 119.2 crore, according to the Trai data. Reliance Jio and BSNL jointly added over 1.08 crore new mobile phone customers, while rest of the operators — Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtlel, Tata Teleservices, MTNL and Reliance Communications — lost more than 1.01 crore customers.

Reliance Jio alone added over 1 crore and BSNL added 3.66 lakh customers. “Virtual Network Operator (VNO) of BSNL has started reporting of its subscribers in the month of October 2018 and the same has been included in the subscriber number of BSNL,” the report said.

Vodafone Idea lost 73.61 lakh mobile subscribers, Airtel 18.64 lakh, Tata Teleservices lost 9.25 lakh, MTNL 8,068 and RCom 3,831 customers. Mobile telephony dominates Indian telecom market with 98 per cent market share. The number of telephone subscribers in the country increased to 119.2 crore in October from 119.14 crore in September, according to subscriber data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

Mobile phone segment grew to 117 crore in October from 116.92 crore in September while the wireline subscribers base declined to 2.2 crore from 2.21 crore during the period under review. Decline in wireline base was mainly due to BSNL which lost 85,200 fixedline customers, followed by RCom (14,120), MTNL (8,684), Tata Teleservices (3,398) and Quadrant (3092).

Bharti and Vodafone gained 16,340 and 8,894 wireline customers respectively in October. The number of broadband customers of 306 service providers increased by around 3 per cent to 49.61 crore in October from 48.17 crore in September. Top five service providers constituted 98.42 per cent market share of the total broadband subscribers in October. “These service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (26.27 crore), Bharti Airtel (10.13 crore), Vodafone Idea (10.13 crore), BSNL (2.03 crore) and Tata Tele Group (25 lakh),” the report said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Jio and BSNL gain users as telecom customer base edges up to 119.2 crore in October
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition