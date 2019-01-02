Jio and BSNL gain users as telecom customer base edges up to 119.2 crore in October

Reliance Jio alone added over 1 crore and BSNL added 3.66 lakh customers.

Only two operators, Reliance Jio and state-run BSNL, gained new subscribers in October, leading to a marginal growth in overall telecom user base to 119.2 crore, according to the Trai data. Reliance Jio and BSNL jointly added over 1.08 crore new mobile phone customers, while rest of the operators — Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtlel, Tata Teleservices, MTNL and Reliance Communications — lost more than 1.01 crore customers.

Reliance Jio alone added over 1 crore and BSNL added 3.66 lakh customers. “Virtual Network Operator (VNO) of BSNL has started reporting of its subscribers in the month of October 2018 and the same has been included in the subscriber number of BSNL,” the report said.

Vodafone Idea lost 73.61 lakh mobile subscribers, Airtel 18.64 lakh, Tata Teleservices lost 9.25 lakh, MTNL 8,068 and RCom 3,831 customers. Mobile telephony dominates Indian telecom market with 98 per cent market share. The number of telephone subscribers in the country increased to 119.2 crore in October from 119.14 crore in September, according to subscriber data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

Mobile phone segment grew to 117 crore in October from 116.92 crore in September while the wireline subscribers base declined to 2.2 crore from 2.21 crore during the period under review. Decline in wireline base was mainly due to BSNL which lost 85,200 fixedline customers, followed by RCom (14,120), MTNL (8,684), Tata Teleservices (3,398) and Quadrant (3092).

Bharti and Vodafone gained 16,340 and 8,894 wireline customers respectively in October. The number of broadband customers of 306 service providers increased by around 3 per cent to 49.61 crore in October from 48.17 crore in September. Top five service providers constituted 98.42 per cent market share of the total broadband subscribers in October. “These service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (26.27 crore), Bharti Airtel (10.13 crore), Vodafone Idea (10.13 crore), BSNL (2.03 crore) and Tata Tele Group (25 lakh),” the report said.