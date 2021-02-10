  • MORE MARKET STATS

Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea apply for participation in spectrum auction

February 10, 2021 2:10 AM

Reliance Jio needs to renew the biggest chunk of its spectrum — its 81.25 Mhz in 800 Mhz band which is used for providing 4G services, is expiring later this year. It is also likely to buy additional spectrum in the 1800 MHz and 2300 MHz band.

A total 2,251 MHz of spectrum worth Rs 3.92 lakh crore at reserve price in the 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz and 2500 MHz bands is being put up for sale.A total 2,251 MHz of spectrum worth Rs 3.92 lakh crore at reserve price in the 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz and 2500 MHz bands is being put up for sale.

The three private telecom operators, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, have put in applications for participation in the spectrum auction, scheduled to start on March 1.

As 5G airwaves are not being auctioned, the telecom operators are expected to renew their holdings, apart from buying in select circles to fill gaps in their portfolio. The earnest money deposit (EMD) submitted by the companies could not be ascertained at the time of going to press. The EMD indicates propensity of an operator to buy spectrum.

In the case of Bharti Airtel, 57.60 Mhz is expiring later this year, of which bulk 51.40 Mhz is in 1800 Mhz and 6.20 Mhz is in 900 Mhz band.

The company is likely to go for spectrum in the 900 MHz to complete a block of 5/10 MHz in every circle. Also, it is likely to try to take additional spectrum in 1800 MHz and 2300 MHz band (to complete 40 MHz).

For Vodafone Idea, a total 51.05 Mhz spectrum is expiring, of which bulk of 51.05 Mhz is in 1800 Mhz while 6.20 Mhz falls in 900 Mhz band.

