Jio adds 4.7 million mobile users in April; Voda Idea loses 1.8 million subscribers

India’s largest telecom operator Reliance Jio continued to lead the market in mobile subscriber additions as it gained 4.7 million users in April even as troubled Vodafone Idea lost 1.8 million customers during the same period, as per the latest TRAI data.

Bharti Airtel added just 0.51 million mobile subscribers in April.

According to the latest subscriber data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Reliance Jio added 4.7 million users in April and its subscriber base swelled to 427.6 million.

Vodafone Idea lost 1.8 million users and its subscriber base shrunk to 281.9 million in April. Notably, it had gained one million subscribers in March this year.

Bharti Airtel — which added 0.51 million wireless customers in April — saw its user base rising marginally to 352.9 million.

Overall, the number of telephone subscribers in India rose to 1,203.4 million at the end of April, a growth of 0.19 per cent over the previous month, TRAI said.

“The monthly growth rates of urban and rural telephone subscription were 0.08 per cent and 0.32 per cent, respectively, during the month of April-21,” it added.

The overall teledensity in India increased to 88.27 per cent as on April from 88.17 per cent in March.

TRAI data showed that the number of broadband subscribers increased to 782.86 million at the end of April, up 0.61 per cent over previous month.

Top five service providers constituted 98.8 per cent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of April.

“These service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm (430.47 million), Bharti Airtel (194.18 million), Vodafone Idea (122.54 million), BSNL (24.52 million) and Atria Convergence (1.87 million),” TRAI said.