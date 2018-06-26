​​​
  3. Jindal Steel South Africa units file for business protection

Jindal Steel South Africa units file for business protection

Jindal Mining SA, Jindal Africa Investments and filed a notice of the voluntary proceedings on June 12, according to documents posted on Jindal Africa’s website.

By: | Published: June 26, 2018 4:58 PM
Jindal Steel, South Africa, business, protection, bankruptcy, Eastern Solid Fuels, Kiepersol mine, coal production, Jindal Africa, Jindal Mining SA, Jindal Africa Investments and filed a notice of the voluntary proceedings on June 12, according to documents posted on Jindal Africa’s website. (Reuters)

South African units of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. filed for a local form of bankruptcy protection known as business rescue this month.

Jindal Mining SA, Jindal Africa Investments and filed a notice of the voluntary proceedings on June 12, according to documents posted on Jindal Africa’s website. A spokesman for the company didn’t immediately reply to emails seeking comment.

Jindal Mining SA’s main business is coal production at the Kiepersol mine, according to one of the documents. Business-rescue practitioners for the unit have scheduled a meeting with creditors for June 26.

Jindal Africa also has operations in Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia, Tanzania and Madagascar.

Jindal Steel & Power, the Indian steelmaker controlled by billionaire Savitri Jindal’s family, manufactures sponge iron, mild steel, and cement. It also produces power, conducts mining operations for iron ore and coal, and explores for natural gas and oil.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top