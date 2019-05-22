Jindal Steel and Power’s loss widens to Rs 2,713 crore in Q4FY19

Jindal Steel and Power\u2019s (JSPL) consolidated net loss increased more than six times (536%) to Rs 2,713.3 crore for the three months ended March 31 from the corresponding period last year, mainly due to a one-time payment of Rs 1,733.9 crore, coupled with higher expenses and finance costs. The one-time payment includes writing off Rs 1,355.8 crore of differential royalty paid earlier after the Supreme Court cancelled several coal block allocations in its September 2014 judgment. Another \u2018exceptional item\u2019 payment pertains to an electricity duty liability of Rs 379.4 crore. The firm\u2019s consolidated revenue in the quarter stood at Rs 1,01,589 crore, a rise of 18% year-on-year (y-o-y). However, the Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) fell 14% to Rs 1,845 crore. The Ebitda margins were 18% during the quarter, down seven percentage points y-o-y. The cost of material increased to Rs 3,680.2 crore from Rs 2,992.5 crore a year ago. Depreciation and amortisation expenses also went up 147% to Rs 2,373.3 crore. Also read:\u00a05 ways how Reliance threatens to dethrone Amazon, Walmart\u2019s Flipkart in $27 billion e-retail market JSPL\u2019s steel production went up 14% y-o-y in the quarter to 1.95 million tonnes at the consolidated level. \u201cWith over 7.5% steel demand growth in FY19 and an expected growth of 7-7.5% in FY20, India remains to be one of the highest growth markets amongst top steel consumers for steel worldwide,\u201d JSPL said in a statement. Power plants of the company\u2019s power subsidiary generated 2,609 million units of electricity in the quarter.