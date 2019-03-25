Jindal Steel and Power restarts Angul plant; to produce 1.8 million tonne iron yearly

JSPL has re-started 1.8 MTPA direct reduced iron plant at its 6 MTPA Angul plant, it said.

Steel-maker Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) Monday said it has re-started 1.8 million tonnes per annum sponge iron plant at Angul steel complex. The DRI (sponge iron) facility is powered by the country’s largest coal gasification plant that converts high-ash coal to synthetic gas, JSPL said in a BSE filing.

“Through DRI route, the company is targeting production run-rate of 1 MT crude steel in FY 2019-20, through existing coal linkages, and aims to procure the balance requirements for optimum capacity utilization through e-auctions,” the filing added.

Direct reduced iron (DRI), also called sponge iron, is produced from the direct reduction of iron ore (in the form of lumps, pellets, or fines) to iron by a reducing gas or elemental carbon produced from natural gas or coal.

