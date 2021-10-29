  • MORE MARKET STATS

Jindal Stainless Q2 profit up 195% to Rs 499 crore

By: |
October 29, 2021 12:30 AM

“Strong macro-economic fundamentals of the economy led to a quick recovery during the second quarter and strengthened market demand,” Jindal Stainless (Hisar) managing director Abhyuday Jindal said in a statement.

Buoyed by a 21% rise in sales volume, consolidated revenue for the quarter rose 63% to Rs 3,743 crore. The company said normalisation of demand from all consumer-facing segments led to the rebound in sales volume.Buoyed by a 21% rise in sales volume, consolidated revenue for the quarter rose 63% to Rs 3,743 crore. The company said normalisation of demand from all consumer-facing segments led to the rebound in sales volume.

Stainless steel maker Jindal Stainless (Hisar) on Thursday posted a 195% rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 499 crore for the July-September quarter of the current fiscal, compared to Rs 169 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

“Strong macro-economic fundamentals of the economy led to a quick recovery during the second quarter and strengthened market demand,” Jindal Stainless (Hisar) managing director Abhyuday Jindal said in a statement.

Related News

Buoyed by a 21% rise in sales volume, consolidated revenue for the quarter rose 63% to Rs 3,743 crore. The company said normalisation of demand from all consumer-facing segments led to the rebound in sales volume.

“All end-use segments like pipe & tube, hollowware, white goods along with railways & wagons, and metro rail grew during the quarter. Sales in the auto segment were weak as the semiconductor shortage led to a decline in the production of passenger vehicles,” it said.

Exports accounted for 14% of the total sales volume in the second quarter, as against 7% in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Jindal Stainless Q2 profit up 195% to Rs 499 crore
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Facebook changes its company name to Meta
2Redmi Watch 2 launched with AMOLED display, SpO2 tracking and up to 12-day battery life
3Supreme Court allows new board of Unitech to appoint PMCs for completion of stalled projects