Jindal Stainless Q1 net profit grows 45 pc to Rs 737.58 crore

Jindal Stainless on Wednesday posted a 45 per cent cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 737.58 crore in the April-June quarter on account of higher income.

It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 507.89 crore in the April-June period of last year, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

The consolidated total income also rose to Rs 10,227.20 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal, up from Rs 8,142.45 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

In a statement, Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said, “We have recently expanded our capacity. Hence, the attention will be on stabilising and synergising the expanded units. We will continue to maintain a sharp focus on the domestic market and capitalise exports, wherever possible.” JSL is a leading stainless steel-producing company in India.