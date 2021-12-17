Jindal Stainless launches branded stainless steel variant of chequered sheets

Currently, the chequered sheet market is of about 2 lakh tonne per annum and is being catered to by mild steel and aluminium producers. The product finds application in the transport and infrastructure sectors, among others.



Jindal Stainless on Thursday launched the country’s first branded stainless steel variant of chequered sheets and hopes to garner an additional Rs 500 crore revenue annually in the next three years.



According to industry estimates, the current size of the chequered sheet market in India is growing at an annual rate of 8%.

“We are targeting annual sales of 40 thousand tonne of this brand in the next couple of years. Albeit chequered sheets have been in use for transport and industrial applications, stainless steel chequered sheets, given their remarkably superior offerings, are sure to change the dynamics within this category,” said Jindal Stainless managing director Abhyuday Jindal.

In a growing economy like India, undergoing rapid urbanisation and large- scale infrastructure development, the growth potential of stainless steel chequered sheets is immense, the company said.