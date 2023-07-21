scorecardresearch
Follow Us
MUST READ
Pause slide

Jindal Stainless completes JUSL buy for Rs 958 crore

Following the transaction, JUSL has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSL, the company said.

Written by Rajesh Kurup
Jindal Stainless , industry news
JUSL operates a hot strip mill of 1.6 million tonne per annum capacity (MTPA) and a cold rolling mill of 0.2 MTPA capacity. (IE)

Jindal Stainless (JSL), the country’s largest stainless steel manufacturing company, has completed the acquisition of Jindal United Steel (JUSL) by acquiring the remaining 74% stake for Rs 958 crore.

Following the transaction, JUSL has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSL, the company said in a statement.

Jindal Stainless had received the approval from the board on July 25, 2022, and shareholders’ approval later on September 2, 2022.

Also Read

JSL MD Abhyuday Jindal said, “This acquisition would result in improved synergies between both the companies and a preferred governance structure, thereby enhancing value for all stakeholders.”

Also Read

JUSL operates a hot strip mill of 1.6 million tonne per annum capacity (MTPA) and a cold rolling mill of 0.2 MTPA capacity. It is also expanding capacity expansion up to 3.2 MTPA at Jajpur, Odisha.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 21-07-2023 at 03:45 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS