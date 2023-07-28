Jindal Aluminium receives AS9100D Aerospace Certification

Jindal Aluminium Limited has received the AS 9100D Aerospace certification, recognising the company as a qualified extrusion manufacturer for the aviation, space, and defence industry. After completing a two-stage audit process, the accreditation was awarded to its Bangalore facility by NVT Services. The certification process commenced in January 2023, and Jindal Aluminium received the certificate in June 2023, it said in a statement.

The aerospace and defence industry strongly emphasises safety and quality, with standardisation and thorough research being crucial factors. In line with this, any company to qualify as an aerospace & defence material supplier in the aerospace segment, requires them to meet certain pre-requisites. “This certification is a testimony to standards accepted worldwide and practices the company has been implementing, marking it as a substantial development,” it said.

Developed jointly by the Society of Automotive Engineers and the European Association of Aerospace Industries, AS9100D has become a benchmark for ensuring exceptional quality in aviation, space and defence manufacturing and supply chain processes.

“It will pave the way for our strategic expansion plans, consolidate our domestic and international reach in the industry and meet the rigorous quality standards demanded by the growing aviation, space and defence segment,” said Pragun Khaitan, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Jindal Aluminium.