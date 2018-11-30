Jharkhand to sign MoU with Patanjali for marketing organic farm products

He said the state has the capability to become leading states in agriculture, and Patanjali will work with the state government in making the farmers prosperous.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Friday said the government would sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved to market organic farm products of the state. The state government will set up organic production clusters in all the 24 districts to promote organic farming, Das said. The products would be sold under the brand name ‘Jharkhand Jaivik’ launched on Thursday, he said on the concluding day of the two-day “Global Agriculture & Food Summit” organised here.

“An MoU would be signed with Patanjali for marketing of all organic products of the state. Farmers need not worry about market now,” Das said. Baba Ramdev, who was present at the programme, said Patanjali will buy honey, wheat, rice, pulse, vegetables and other products grown through organic farming. He said the state has the capability to become leading states in agriculture, and Patanjali will work with the state government in making the farmers prosperous.

The chief minister said the government would make agricultural tools available on cheaper rates to poor and tribal farmers. Das thanked the farmers for helping the state register * 19 percent growth in agriculture.