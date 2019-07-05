Jetlite employees left stranded in jet insolvency proceedings

JetLite employees have been left stranded in the insolvency proceedings of Jet Airways. As a part of the process, the court-appointed interim resolution professional (IRP) has invited claims from employees of the grounded airline.

However, claims of employees who were a part of JetLite, the low-cost arm of the airline, have been rejected, sources said.

“These employees have had consultations with the IRP’s team. As JetLite is a separate legal entity, their claims have not been accepted as a part of the present process. They’ve been suggested to initiate insolvency proceedings separately,” an official told FE.

The IRP has given time till July 24 for the employees of Jet Airways to submit their claims, the official added. JetLite employees meanwhile are examining their legal options, the official added.

On June 20, the National Company Law Tribunal admitted State Bank of India’s insolvency plea against Jet Airways. Ashish Chhawchharia was appointed as the IRP, and the first fortnightly report will be submitted to the tribunal on Friday. The insolvency tribunal made two operational creditors and a section of Jet Airways pilots party to the insolvency proceedings.

Jet Airways has dues of around `8,000 crore with lenders, while a larger sum of payment is outstanding with operational creditors. The airline halted operations on April 17 after lenders rejected its request to provide emergency funding. The airline has not paid dues to its employees since January.