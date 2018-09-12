Jet to launch direct Mumbai-Manchester service from Nov 5; to operate five flights every week

Jet Airways will start direct services between Mumbai and Manchester from November 5, with five flights every week.
A wide-body A330-200 aircraft, having 254 seats, would be deployed for the direct flight to Manchester in the UK, the airline said Wednesday.
It would operate the flight “five days a week including Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Manchester would be the 21st international destination for Jet Airways and fifth non-stop service to and from the UK.
In May, the full service carrier announced launching of Mumbai-Manchester flight from November.
“Jet Airways’ flight 9W 130 will depart from Mumbai at 0230 hours and arrive in Manchester’s Terminal 2 at 0755 hours (local time).
“The return flight, 9W 129 will depart from Manchester at 0930 hrs (local time) and arrive in Mumbai’s Terminal 2 at 0040 hours,” the release said.
Currently, Jet Airways operates three daily non-stop Mumbai–London flights and a daily service between Delhi and London.
“The launch of five days a week flights to Manchester enhances Jet Airways’ cargo capacity to approximately 1,550 tonnes a week between India,” the release said.
At present, Jet Airways operates a fleet of 123 aircraft.