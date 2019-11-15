Jet Privilege rebranded as InterMiles

The rewards management programme, which was earlier linked to the beleaguered Jet Airways, has over one crore members.

Jet Privilege (JPPL), a part of the Etihad Aviation group, on Thursday rebranded itself as “InterMiles.” The rewards management programme, which was earlier linked to the beleaguered Jet Airways, has over one crore members.

The rebranded entity will let members earn and redeem InterMiles (previously JPMiles) across travel, hospitality and lifestyle services in over 10 categories with more than 150 partner companies.

JPPL was incorporated as a wholly-owned arm of Jet Airways to manage and market Jet Privilege, the airline’s loyalty programme.

In 2014, the Etihad group bought 50.1% stake in JPPL for around Rs. 2,917 crore. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is reportedly looking into the Etihad Airways-JPPL transaction for possible foreign investment norms violations.

Jet Airways, meanwhile, has been grounded for nearly seven months and is currently undergoing insolvency.