Jet appoints 4 new senior execs as it readies for take-off

Jet Airways has made four top-level appointments as the airline prepares to take to the skies again, three years after it was grounded due to a financial crunch. The full-service carrier is slated to start commercial operations in the third quarter of this calendar year.

The airline has roped in Prabh Sharan Singh as chief digital officer, HR Jagannath as vice-president (engineering), Mark Turner as vice-president (inflight product and services), and Vishesh Khanna as vice-president (sales, distribution and customer engagement). The new members would be joining the carrier between May and July.

Singh, currently senior vice-president at WNS Global Services, had earlier worked with Etihad Airways and Kingfisher Airlines. He will take charge from June 1.

Jagannath, who joined Jet Airways on Monday, was most recently the chief executive officer of Air India Engineering Services, Air India’s maintenance, repair and overhaul subsidiary. Mark Turner, who will take charge from June 15, had previously led Jet Airways’ inflight services team between 2008 and 2011. Turner has more than 40 years of aviation experience and has held senior management positions at Gulf Air, Emirates, Qatar Airways and Fiji Airways.

Khanna joins the carrier from VFS Global, where he currently serves as business head of e-Visa. He has nearly 30 years of experience in the aviation and travel sectors, including Vistara. He will take charge in July. This follows a slew of senior appointments the carrier made earlier this year.

Earlier in March, the Jalan-Kalrock consortium, the successful resolution applicant of Jet Airways following its bankruptcy process, had appointed travel industry veteran Sanjiv Kapoor as the CEO, effective April 4. Days ahead of Kapoor’s appointment, Jet Airways had roped in former Sri Lankan Airlines’ CEO Vipula Gunatileka as its chief financial officer.

”All of us in the senior management team of Jet Airways share many things in common, the most important of which is our joint sense of purpose and passion of rebuilding Jet as India’s most people-focused and loved airline, updated for the digital age. This stellar team is deeply committed to bringing the ‘joy of flying’ back to the skies, and I am looking forward to working with them to create history,” Kapoor said.

Last week, Jet received a revalidated Air Operator Certificate (AOC), the final step in the compliance process to check an airline’s operational readiness, from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The AOC enables Jet Airways to resume its scheduled commercial operations in India.

The AOC process included the carrier demonstrating a number of proving flights between May 15 and May 17, with key DGCA officials on board.

Jet Airways was the first carrier to be taken to the National Company Law Tribunal by its lenders, and later in June 2021, the tribunal approved UK-based Kalrock Capital and UAE-based businessman Jalan’s resolution plan. The consortium had proposed to pay `1,183 crore to creditors over a period of five years from the proceeds of the sale of assets and cash flow.

Before it shut operations in April 2019, the carrier serviced about 1,000 domestic and international routes. In its second avatar, Jet Airways 2.0, India’s oldest private airline will first fly on major domestic routes and then to foreign destinations.