Jet Airways vs SpiceJet vs AirAsia vs GoAir: Latest summer deals, offers compared

With the Summer season at its speak, every major Airline in the country is offering huge offers to make the most of this amazing time period.

With the Summer season at its speak, every major Airline in the country is offering huge offers to make the most of this amazing time period. The offers are not just restricted to domestic flights, some offers include benefits on international flights as well. Jet Airways recently announced new routes to lure more people to join in. Not only this, Jet is offering flight tickets for as low as Rs. 967. One of Jet Airways’ competitor, GoAir is offering tickets for Rs. 1,654 on the domestic flights. Even AirAsia is not far behind in terms of offering benefits as it is giving a solid discount on domestic flight tickets as well as on overseas flight tickets also. Domestic player SpiceJet is offering discounts of up to 50 per cent off.

Here are the interesting deals offered by various airlines:

GoAir’s offer

One of the best domestic airlines in India, GoAir’s ticket price start at an all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,654. However, this deal is for select routes only and come under GoAir’s ‘Low Fare Wednesday’ scheme. What is interesting is that this new promotional offer from GoAir will go up to June 29, 2018. That means you can start bookings for the same now.

AirAsia’s offer

If you wish to fly with AirAsia, then they are offering domestic flight tickets at very attractive prices. From as low as Rs. 1,599 you can book your tickets with AirAsia. This new offer is valid on travel till October 31, 2018. Under AirAsia’s new End of Summer Sale scheme, if you wish to travel to destinations such as Bengaluru, Goa, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Ranchi, then you can get the discounted price. However, if you wish to travel to the above-mentioned destinations then you will need to book your tickets before June 3. If you wish to travel to foreign location then the starting price for them is as Rs. 3,999 on select routes under this scheme.

SpiceJet’s offer

One of the best offers from the lot comes from SpiceJet. The airline is giving away discounts of up to 50 per cent on SpiceMax with HDFC Bank credit cards. This offer is live on every Friday, Saturday and Sunday and comes under ‘Happy Weekends’ scheme from SpiceJet. If you wish to make the most from the offer by SpiceJet then you will need to use the promo code HDFCMAX. However, if you are a non-SpiceMax passengers, then the airline is giving away Rs. 150 discount and you will need to use the promo code MAX150.

Jet Airways offer

One of the top players in the airlines’ warfare, Jet Airways recently announced they are complying with the ‘Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik’ (UDAN) scheme. With this scheme, Jet has added new routes under its operations. That means from June 14, you can travel three times a week from Lucknow-Allahabad, Allahabad-Patna route. Not only this, from June 15, you can travel on Delhi-Nashik route as well. What is interesting is that the airline will keep the fares low and start at Rs. 967 on certain routes.