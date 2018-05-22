Jet Airways UDAN offers: Fly for as low as Rs 967; check details here

Notably, the fares for Lucknow-Allahabad-Patna flight turned out to be the least at Rs 967, while the flights on the Patna-Allahabad-Patna route will cost Rs 1,216.

India’s major airline operator, Jet Airways is offering fares starting for as low as Rs 967 under the Narendra Modi-led government’s regional air connectivity UDAN scheme. Th carrier has bagged four routes under the government’s scheme. The airline has announced the commencement of its operations under scheme, Udan, from June 14 onwards, with the first flight to be operated on the Lucknow-Allahabad-Patna sector.

Notably, the fares for Lucknow-Allahabad-Patna flight turned out to be the least at Rs 967, while the flights on the Patna-Allahabad-Patna route will cost Rs 1,216. Similarly, the ticket price for a trip on the Nagpur-Allahabad-Nagpur route has been pegged at Rs 1,690, while the Indore-Allahabad-Indore flight will cost Rs 1,914. Another attractively priced route includes Delhi-Nashik-Delhi flight at Rs 2,665, as per Jet Airways press release.

According to the currently available details, the airline will fly three times a week on the Lucknow-Allahabad-Patna route. Besides this, the airline will also fly on the New Delhi-Nashik, Nagpur-Allahabad-Indore and Lucknow-Bareilly-Delhi routes.

“The UDAN scheme is a great initiative which facilitates in realizing the benefits of the aviation sector, reach the vast expanse of India and its various geographies. It is our constant endeavor to provide connectivity with a view to providing a fillip to the development of trade and tourism within all parts of India,” Mr. Gaurang Shetty, Whole time Director, Jet Airways said in a press release recently.

With at least half of the seats in the Udan flights are offered at subsidised rates, the participating carriers get a certain amount of viability gap funding (VGF) – an amount shared between the Centre and the states concerned, said a PTI report. To fund the scheme, the civil aviation ministry is collecting a levy of Rs 5,000 per departure from airlines operating in major routes, including Mumbai and Delhi.

Earlier, the government had awarded 128 regional routes to five airlines for launching flights under the Udan (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik) scheme, which aims at boosting air connectivity to the hinterland. Under the scheme, the fares were slated to remain at Rs 2,500 for a one-hour journey.