Jet Airways top boss Naresh Goyal tells employees 2018 was tough due to Brexit, US China trade war; key things

Naresh Goyal also urged employees to not get distracted by the sporadic media speculation.

Even as full service carrier Jet Airways goes through turbulent times, Chairman Naresh Goyal, in a letter to employees noted that 2018 has been a tough year due to Brexit, US-China Trade War, the worsening environment crisis and the evolving political scenario across the country.

He urged the employees to strengthen their resolve, and rebuild the firm’s yields and revenues. “This is a time when there is a global pause to take stock, chart fresh resolves and shore up courage to face the unknowns of the New Year. There are bound to be many (unknowns) in an industry as dynamic and globally competitive as ours. Stronger then, should be our resolve to relook at all costs and rebuild our yields and revenue,” Naresh Goyal said in a New Year mail to employees.

Taking stock of the positives, Naresh Goyal said that the oil price decline comes as a relief to all the carriers worldwide. Goyal noted that the carrier has also rationalised operations in some of its routes, which is an ongoing process, along with opening new routes, such as Mumbai- Manchester and Pune- Singapore just launched. “Our London route remains our premium revenue earner. We are focusing on Amsterdam and Paris routes to heighten passenger loads and enhance yields in a highly competitive market,” he added. Notably, Jet Airways is withdrawing flights to nine destinations in India and West Asia from February, while adding new services from its hubs in Mumbai and Delhi.

Interestingly, Goyal also urged employees to not get distracted by the sporadic media speculation. “It may be pertinent for me to ask each one of you to pursue objectives without being distracted by the sporadic media speculation. Be rest assured that your Management is doing all possible to overcome the challenges we face,” he added.