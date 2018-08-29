Jet Airways to start 28 new flights next month

Announcing that it would introduce 28 new flights in the coming month, Jet Airways said the services would enable it to meet the rising demand for domestic and international air travel in emerging cities.

Jet Airways today said it will start 28 new flights, including daily services from Indore to Jodhpur and Vadodara, in the next month. In a release today, the airline said it would commence flight operations between Chandigarh and Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Jodhpur as well as Vadodara and Jaipur. Announcing that it would introduce 28 new flights in the coming month, Jet Airways said the services would enable it to meet the rising demand for domestic and international air travel in emerging cities.

The flights include nine “industry first” routes such as those connecting Indore with Jodhpur and Vadodara. Among other routes, the airline would launch non-stop flights between Bengaluru and Lucknow, Indore-Kolkata, Kolkata-Chandigarh and Coimbatore- Hyderabad.

The new services such as Indore-Vadodara and Indore-Jodhpur would promote travel and stimulate business activities, especially for small and medium enterprises located in and around Vadodara and Jodhpur, the release said. Jet Airways Senior Vice-President (Worldwide Sales & Distribution) Raj Sivakumar said new flights, additional frequencies, greater capacity across more sectors are meant to offer guests additional choice and connectivity. “This will also benefit SMEs as well as corporate travellers who will be able to enjoy day-return flights,” he added. Currently, the airline has a fleet of 121 planes.