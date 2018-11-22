Jet Airways to introduce 20 new, additional flights from December 1; check routes, other details

Jet Airways will have to bargain hard with lessors as it renew leases for narrow-bodied aircraft as payments are due on November 24.

With an aim to enhance its connectivity, Jet Airways said on Tuesday that it will come out with 20 new and additional flights on domestic and international routes. The airline, in view of escalating demand, will also add new frequencies on destinations such as Bangkok, Kathmandu and Singapore as well as Doha and Dubai effective early December, Jet Airways said in a statement. “Come December 1, the airline will further enhance connectivity to Singapore with its new, non-stop service from Pune,” the company said.

In addition, a third daily flight from Delhi to Bangkok and Singapore and a third daily service from Mumbai to Singapore will soon be added, company said. The second daily flights are likely to commence from Mumbai and Delhi with Doha respectively in December. Furthermore, Jet Airways would also begin its fourth daily frequency between Delhi and Kathmandu.

“These steps are in addition to new services already introduced at the beginning of Winter Schedule, including new flights on the Delhi and Bangalore-Vadodara routes, increased frequencies in the Mumbai-Guwahati and Mumbai-Patna markets and an enhancement of capacity from ATR to 737 operations on the Delhi-Jodhpur route,” the Jet Airways said.

Meanwhile, cash-strapped airlines will have to bargain hard with lessors as it renew leases for narrow-bodied aircraft as payments are due on November 24, Financial Express reported. The airline must work out a deferred payment agreement for 78 aircraft else it will need to curtail its operations. Industry experts estimate a narrow body Boeing aircraft, of the type Jet is using, is typically leased at around $1,50,000- $2,00,000 per month, the report said.