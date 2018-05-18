Jet Airways to connect Manchester with Mumbai starting winters

Naresh Goyal-promoted Jet Airways has said it will connect Manchester with Mumbai with a non-stop four days per week flight service, starting winters this year.

Naresh Goyal-promoted Jet Airways has said it will connect Manchester with Mumbai with a non-stop four days per week flight service, starting winters this year. The proposed flight, which will be the city-based private carrier’s fifth service to the UK, is expected to open up travel between India and the north of England, starting from winters 2018, a release said today. The new flight will be operated with a 254-seater wide body Airbus A330-200 aircraft, the airline said. “The new service will bring Manchester into our global network, reinforcing our footprint as well as expanding the choice of connectivity to and from the United Kingdom for our guests with the four day per week, non-stop service,” Jet Airways chief executive officer Vinay Dube was quoted as saying in the release.

The new service will complement the carrier’s existing thrice daily, non-stop services between Mumbai and London Heathrow, and a daily service between Delhi and London Heathrow, the release added. Manchester will become the 21st overseas destination for Jet Airways and with the introduction of this new flight, the carrier’s fifth non-stop service to and from the UK.

Jet Airways will also become the largest carrier between Mumbai and the UK, according to the release. The launch of this new service will provide seamless connectivity to several domestic destinations to and from India, the airline said, adding similarly, quick connections to beyond points on Jet Airways’ international network such as Bangkok, Colombo, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu, will now be available.