Jet Airways ticket refund: Delhi High Court notice to airline on customers’ plea

Published: May 1, 2019 1:31:08 PM

Late in April, a plea was filed at the Delhi High Court for a refund of ticket fares on Jet Airways grounded flights.

jet airways, jet airways crisis, aviation sector, aviation industryJet Airways had temporarily shut down its operations on 17 March. 

Jet Airways has landed in yet another trouble with Delhi High Court issuing a notice to the beleaguered airline for a plea seeking refunds of fares, ANI reported. Delhi High Court has also sought a reply from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) regarding same. The next hearing for the case will be on 16 July 2019.

Late in April, a plea was filed at the Delhi High Court for a refund of ticket fares on Jet Airways grounded flights. It also sought intervention from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and DGCA to ensure that the passengers get refunds. Filed by the activist Bejon Kumar Misra, the plea also requested an early redressal of the issue.

Meanwhile, queries have been sent to Jet Airways regarding the refund status.

Rising fare

As Jet Airways hit the ground, prices of flights on other airlines skyrocketed. The same was requested to be addressed in the plea. DGCA had earlier met the airlines to monitor airfare and maintain the lowest possible prices.

Previously, Jet Airways communicated with the travel agents stating that the company will review refund requests sent by the travel agents within 45 days of receiving them. Post this, IATA (International Air Transport Association) will initiate the refund process depending upon the funds disbursed by Jet Airways. However, the company has not issued any clarification on the actual payment day, to date.

Jet Airways had shut down its operations on 17 March 2019 after struggling to stay afloat for several months. Meanwhile, its employees are facing their own set of problems with the loss of job and delayed salary of four months.  

