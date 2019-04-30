Jet Airways suspends mediclaim policy of employees amid cash crunch

The policy will lapse on 30 April 2019, following which, the employees are essentially on their own for their medical treatments.

jet airways news, jet airways share, jet airways crisis, jet airways owner, jet airways latest news, jet airways employees,(PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Facing severe cash-crunch, Jet Airways has now suspended the group mediclaim policy of its employees as it is unable to fund it, Jet Airways told its employees in a letter. The policy will lapse on 30 April 2019, following which, the employees are essentially on their own for their medical treatments.

Attributing untoward time that Jet Airways is facing, Rahul Taneja, CPO, said that the current situation is not of Jet’s “own doing” and even though the company wants to do things differently, it is not in a position to do so. Jet Airways employees have also been asked to choose a policy of their own will. Rahul Taneja expressed hope over Jet Airways revival stating that the company has not given up on efforts.

Meanwhile, Jet employees have taken to social media to tell how they are affected by the ongoing Jet Airways crisis. They have named the series “Wings Clipped” which will feature Jet employees and the family members of those affected. The videos can be found on Jet Airways Employee guild Twitter handle ‘NAG’.

Jet Airways employees have been protesting across Delhi and Mumbai, seeking immediate government intervention for Jet Airways revival and four months salary disbursal. The major cause of worry for the employees right now is finding the same level jobs in other airlines as were previously held at Jet and immediate payment of pending salaries, Ashish Mohati, President Jet Aircraft Maintenance Engineers Welfare Association, told Financial Express Online.

Approximately 22,000 direct and indirect jobs are at stake post the Jet Airways grounding. They have also called out the government for discriminating against Jet when earlier, PSU Air India was bailed out by using public funds.

