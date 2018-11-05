Jet Airways starts services on Mumbai-Manchester route

Manchester is also the 21st international destination on the carriers network, it added.

Struggling carrier Jet Airways has commenced its flight services to Manchester in the UK from Mumbai, with the maiden flight 9W-130 taking off from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport for Manchester Monday morning. With the launch of its fifth non-stop service to/from the UK, which offers over 8,500 seats every week, Jet Airways is now the largest carrier between Mumbai and the UK, the airline said in a release.

Manchester is also the 21st international destination on the carriers network, it added. The first service to Manchester, operated by an Airbus A330-200 aircraft, departed from Mumbai at 0230 hours and arrived at flight arrives at Manchesters Terminal 2 at 0755 hours (local time), Jet Airways said.

“Our new 5 days-a-week non-stop service brings Manchester into our global network, expanding our footprint as well as the choice of connectivity to and from the UK. The new service will enable Jet Airways to offer over 8,500 seats every week, making it increasingly convenient for business guests, leisure travellers as well as students, to travel between India and the UK,” said Raj Sivakumar, senior vice-president for worldwide sales and distribution, Jet Airways. This new service is the first non-stop service connecting India, via its economic capital with Manchester, the third largest city in the UK, the release added.