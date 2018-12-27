Jet Airways shifts 75 fliers to another flight after ‘smoke’ in plane

By: | Published: December 27, 2018 9:10 PM

Private carrier Jet Airways Thursday deplaned 71 Mangalore-bound passengers and shifted them to another flight after 'smoke' in the aircraft, an airline source said.

Jet Airways, Jet Airways flight mangalore from bengaluru, Jet Airways flight 9W 713, smoke in jet aiway flightJet Airways said it arranged an alternate aircraft to operate its flight to Managalore from Bengaluru due to a “technical snag.”

Private carrier Jet Airways Thursday deplaned 71 Mangalore-bound passengers and shifted them to another flight after ‘smoke’ in the aircraft, an airline source said. The airline said the plane was stationed at bay. The incident took place around 7 am, it said. Jet Airways said it arranged an alternate aircraft to operate its flight to Managalore from Bengaluru due to a “technical snag.” “There were fumes due to heating up of the brakes.

As a result, all passengers were deplaned and shifted to another aircraft,” the source said. Due to the incident, the flight was delayed by an hour and 20 minutes, the source said. “Jet Airways flight 9W 713 from Bangalore to Mangalore of December 27 was delayed due to a technical snag, while (the aircraft was) parked at bay,” a Jet Airways spokeperson said in a statement. Another aircraft was arranged and the flight departed with 71 ‘guests’ on board, the statement said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Jet Airways shifts 75 fliers to another flight after ‘smoke’ in plane
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition