Jet Airways share price surges over 15% on report that Etihad deal final, Naresh Goyal to step down

By: | Updated: February 1, 2019 9:59 AM

Jet Airways share price surged by more than 15% to hit the day's high at Rs 281.50, after touching an intraday low of Rs 234.30 from the previous close.

Sebi, Jet Airways, Etihad, Shares of Jet Airways, BSEJet Airways share price:  (Reuters)

Jet Airways share price: Shares of Debt-laden carrier Jet Airways surged in trade on Friday soon after the media reports said that the airline has accepted Etihad’s bailout plan. Jet Airways share price surged by more than 15% to hit the day’s high at Rs 281.50 per share, data available with the BSE showed.

CNBC TV18 reported citing agencies that the Naresh Goyal-controlled airline has agreed with most of the conditions set by its partner Etihad for offering a lifeline to the debt-laden domestic carrier, including stepping down of Chairman Naresh Goyal from the board. The two airlines are set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) soon.

At 9:50 AM (IST), shares of the carrier were trading at Rs 264.35, up 11.35% on BSE, after touching an intraday high of Rs 281.50 and an intraday low of Rs 234.30 from the previous close.

