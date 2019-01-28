Jet Airways sale: Grab up to 50% discount on domestic, international flights; check details

Under the sale, tickets for domestic travel must be purchased at least eight days prior to departure for premiere section and at least 15 days prior to departure for economy section. (Image: Reuters)

Jet Airways offer: In a bid to woo customers, full-service carrier Jet Airways has announced a sale under which customers can grab a 50% discount on domestic and international flights. Under its ‘Republic Day Sale,’ the carrier is offering customers a discount of up to 50% on base fare in première and economy classes on selected flights within India and on flights from India across the international network operated by Jet Airways.

In order to avail the offer, customers will have to book tickets between 24th and 30th January. Under the sale, tickets for domestic travel must be purchased at least eight days prior to departure for premiere section and at least 15 days prior to departure for economy section, said the airline in a press release.

While travelling to international destinations were made available from January 25th onwards, for domestic travel, customers will have to book flight tickets in advance. Customers booking economy class tickets for domestic travel can commence travel from February 8, 2019. Notably, Jet Airways discount offer is not applicable for travel to Muscat and Sharjah, according to the airline. The latest offer is also applicable on the airline’s codeshare partners, Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. It is to be noted that Jet Airways discount is applicable only on select booking classes. Further, child discount and black out period will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rule.