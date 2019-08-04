Jet Airways sale: EoI deadline extended to August 10

Sources told FE that while the RP has received EoIs from at least two parties on Saturday, the deadline may have been extended to give additional time to Etihad Airways.

The resolution professional (RP) for Jet Airways has provisionally extended the deadline for submitting expression-of-interest (EoI) documents till August 10. Earlier, the deadline for submission of EoIs was set for August 3. Sources told FE that while the RP has received EoIs from at least two parties on Saturday, the deadline may have been extended to give additional time to Etihad Airways.

“On basis of requests received from prima-facie credible interested resolution applicants for some additional time, the deadline for submission of EOI is being provisionally extended (subject to formal ratification by the committee of creditors),” the RP said in a press release.

According to sources, several parties have shown interest in Jet Airways. The Hinduja group has been in discussions with Etihad Airways to put in a formal bid for the airline. Sources told FE that Etihad Airways is yet to firm up its position on several issues before formally committing its interest in Jet Airways.

Etihad Airways did not respond to email queries till the time of the story going to press.

The resolution professional had invited EoI from interested parties for the resolution of Jet Airways on July 20. The earlier August 6 timeline for finalising the list of eligible resolution applicants and circulation of request-for-proposal is likely to be extended for a week as well, sources told FE, adding that the RP aims to complete the process within the set timeline.

The stipulated deadline for submitting resolution plans is September 5, and the plan is expected to be submitted to the NCLT for its approval on September 20. The entire process is now likely to get delayed, sources said.

On June 20, the NCLT initiated insolvency proceedings against the airline following an application moved by the State Bank of India. In its order, the NCLT sought a speedy resolution for Jet Airways as it was considered a matter of “national importance”. While passing the order, Judge VP Singh urged that the resolution process should be completed within 90 days.

Jet Airways halted operations on April 17 after lenders refused to provide emergency funding. Since then, the ministry of civil aviation has re-allocated its slots to other airlines on a temporary basis till October.