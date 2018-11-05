Jet Airways rises 9.5% amid reports of deal talks with Tata Group

The company’s market valuation rose by Rs 247.45 crore to Rs 2,848.45 crore on the BSE. In terms of the equity volume, 12.68 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over one crore shares changed hands on the NSE during the day. (PTI)

Shares of Jet Airways soared 9.5 per cent Monday amid reports of initiation of second round of talks with Tata Group for a deal. The stock surged 9.47 per cent to end at Rs 250.75 on the BSE. Intra-day, it jumped 10.95 per cent to Rs 254.15. On the NSE, shares of the company zoomed 9.20 per cent to close at Rs 250.25.

The company’s market valuation rose by Rs 247.45 crore to Rs 2,848.45 crore on the BSE. In terms of the equity volume, 12.68 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over one crore shares changed hands on the NSE during the day. Meanwhile, the BSE has sought clarification from Jet Airways (India) with reference to the news Monday.