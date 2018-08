Aircraft fuel expenses for the quarter surged 53 percent to 23.32 billion rupees. (Reuters)

Jet Airways Ltd, India’s second-largest airline by market share, posted a first-quarter loss, hurt by higher fuel expenses. The airlines posted https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/1feebc14-aaf8-45e9-8a39-51347bda1547.pdf a loss of 13.23 billion rupees ($188.76 million)in the three months ended June 30, compared with a profit of 535 million rupees a year earlier. Aircraft fuel expenses for the quarter surged 53 percent to 23.32 billion rupees.

(More details are awaited.)