Jet Airways pilots serve legal notice to airlines, ask salary dues to be cleared by April 14

Even as the lenders wait for the last day, April 10, to see what kind of interest prospective bidders show in taking over the beleaguered Jet Airways, its 1,100-strong domestic pilots body, the National Aviators Guild (NAG), on Tuesday served a legal notice to the airline, setting April 14 as the deadline for the new management to clear their salary dues.

Jet Airways pilots, engineers and senior executives have not been paid for the last three months amid cash crunch in the airline that saw an ownership change last month with banks taking majority shares. Along with these staff, the airline has defaulted on the payment of March salaries to other some employees as well.

“My client calls upon the management of Jet Airways to pay their outstanding salaries for January, February and March, by April 14 (and future salaries by the first of every month,” NAG said in a legal notice. “Failing which my client shall be constrained to resort to all constitutional and legal means available with them to ensure payment of their salaries,” the notice stated.

Late March, the guild had warned of a “no flying call” from April 1 over the delayed salaries, which they had deferred to April 14. On April 3, the Jet management had informed its employees that salaries for the month of March were deferred due to the delay in implementation of the bank-led resolution plan.

The airline wrote that an update on the status of the payout will be given on April 9. However, there was no intimation to the employees till the time of going to the press. Jet, in the meanwhile, is flying with a highly curtailed fleet of only 26 aircraft against its strength of 119 at the end of December 2018.