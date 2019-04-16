Jet Airways operating 5 planes, seeks emergency funds: Pradeep Singh Kharola

By: | Updated: April 16, 2019 8:25 PM

The cash-strapped airline has already suspended its international operations till April 18.

Jet Airways has sought emergency funds from banks and is currently operating only five planes, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said Tuesday.

Also read: Naresh Goyal quits race for Jet Airways; opts out of bidding amid talks of shutdown

