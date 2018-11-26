Jet Airways offer: Now, book flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,313; check routes, other details

By: | Updated: November 26, 2018 5:04 PM

Jet Airways offer: Domestic airline Jet Airways has announced a new discount offer under which flight tickets are available for as low as (all-inclusive price) of Rs 1,313.

Jet Airways offer: The tickets are valid for 12 months from the date of start of journey. (Representational photo: Reuters)

Jet Airways offer: Domestic airline Jet Airways has announced a new discount offer under which flight tickets are available for as low as (all-inclusive price) of Rs 1,313. The discounted prices are valid on one-way journey in economy class on select flights, official website of the airline said. The tickets are valid for 12 months from the date of start of journey.

Destinations on offer

The cheapest flight ticket, under this offer, is available from Chennai to Madurai ( Rs 1,313) and the costliest flight ticket is available from Kolkata to Bengaluru (Rs 5,947). However, the tickets must be purchased at least 15 days before the date of departure, air carrier said. The tickets can be booked on the air carrier’s website and app.

Also read: Share market HIGHLIGHTS: Fantastic Monday! Sensex ends 373 pts higher, Nifty up 1%; Hero MotoCorp jumps 6%

IndiGo offer

Meanwhile, a few days back, IndiGo announced a new discount offer under which flight tickets could be booked for as low as Rs 899 for domestic flights and Rs 3,199 for international flights. The 5-day ‘Fare-tastic Winters!’ offer began November 21, 2018 and ended November 25, 2018. The interested customers were allowed to book tickets for travel from 6 December 2018 to 15 April 2019, IndiGo website said.

Note: Read terms & conditions carefully before booking flight tickets.

